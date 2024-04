For the second consecutive year, Bass Federation’s (TBF) Student Angler Federation (SAF) is returning to the Okoboji Chain of Lakes for the SAF Iowa State Championships.

This year’s championship will be held on April 27.

“Last year we had nearly 50 boats consisting of two youth partners per boat for the 2023 SAF Championships,” said SAF Youth Director Bob Harris. “With the leagues growing across the state, I am anticipating we could approach 70 teams this year.”

