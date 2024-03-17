Volunteer stocking in Pennsylvania can benefit all trout anglers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

One of the most common complaints I hear from trout anglers in Pennsylvania is their objection to stocking trucks “dumping” just about all fish at only one or two “holes,” at the spots the trucks and accompanying waterways conservation officer chooses to stop and unload some of the hatchery-raised trout. Just the same, it is certainly true that many, many anglers enjoy the “elbow to elbow” fishing at places where a significant number of the stocked trout seem bunched together.