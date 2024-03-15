Pennsylvania’s West Branch Susquehanna Watershed now has wild trout after water quality improvements

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

News about our environment can get you down, because so much is bad. Invasive species, climate change, habitat destruction, rampant development and pollution feel like such daunting challenges that we’re numbed, resigned to inaction. But sometimes news – real news – is good, even uplifting, hopefully inspiring. People working together can make things better. I heard such news last week at the Keystone Coldwater Conference in State College.