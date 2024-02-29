Iowa’s Ice Hole Festival on West Okoboji leads to Recreational Ice Diving Certification

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The weekend of Feb. 9-11, as the ice fishing season was pretty much drawing to an end on the Iowa Great Lakes, my son, who was fishing off Triboji on the north end of West Okoboji, told me about a bunch of people off Pike’s Point. My first thought was maybe a late perch bite, because my son said they appeared to be out in pretty deep water. However, he told me, “But, dad, they didn’t act like ice fishermen. They were all kind of bunched up in a group.” After a little research, I found the answer, and it was certainly an interesting one.