It was a slow day on a central-Minnesota lake before the perch bite picked up. Here’s what happened.
MN Daily Update: Turning a slow day into a great perch bite
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Copper mining stamp sands negatively affecting fish habitat on Michigan’s Buffalo Reef
The copper industry in Michigan began when the indigenous peoples spread their knowledge of these copper deposits to early explorers
This Is Gonna Hurt: Ohioan takes on massive hike of more than 8,000 miles in one year
What started as the fleeting thought of a college student ended up taking Brandon Weis more than 8,000 miles across
Could Kiskiminetas River gator have survived even mild Pa. winter?
If only alligators could talk.
It might solve the mystery of how a reptile presumed to be Neo – a