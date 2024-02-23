MN Daily Update: Adjusting after a great crappie bite shuts down

Tim Lesmeister was on a great crappie bite in the middle of the day when something shut it down. Here’s what did it and how he adjusted.
Tim Lesmeister was on a great crappie bite in the middle of the day when something shut it down. Here’s what did it and how he adjusted.
The fishing world is mourning the loss of legendary fly-angler Cathy Beck, of Benton, Montgomery County, Pa., who died suddenly
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking the public for any information as to the cause of a suspicious
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources, through a partnership with Alliant Energy, is offering a mixture of hardwoods, low-growing ornamental
For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!
Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.
Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.