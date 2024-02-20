U.S. Geological Survey to deploy bait stations to monitor movement of grass carp in Pool 19 of the Mississippi River

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Biologists from the U.S. Geological Survey have made plans to install baiting platforms for invasive grass carp and equipment for monitoring fish movement in pool 19 of the Mississippi River.