New York State acquiring Follensby Pond in the Adirondacks

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Feb. 13 announced an agreement with The Nature Conservancy to acquire more than 14,600 acres in the Adirondacks through two conservation easements and a research consortium initiative with New York State. The agreement permanently protects the Follensby Pond watershed and habitat that is situated in Haudenosaunee and Abenaki homelands and served as the base of Ralph Waldo Emerson’s “Philosophers’ Camp.”