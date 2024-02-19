New York Mixed Bag: Lake Champlain Management Cooperative to hold state of the lake fisheries meeting

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative – a working group of fisheries professionals from the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and the United States Fish and Wildlife Service – will host a State of the Lake Fisheries meeting at Whallonsburg Grange, 1610 NY-22, Essex, New York from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 23.