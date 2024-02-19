Harvest data from Wisconsin’s sturgeon spearing season critical to getting population estimate

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If the Center for Biological Diversity is successful in forcing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to add sturgeon to the Endangered Species List and Wisconsin’s sturgeon are not exempted from the listing, the result could do more than just threaten a longtime spearing culture on the Winnebago system. It could hurt the local economy in the Lake Winnebago area and anywhere sturgeon fans also fish the fall hook-and-line season. An ESL listing would ban the harvest of sturgeon and that would disrupt the science used to estimate the sturgeon population in the Lake Winnebago system.