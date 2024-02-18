Scout trout streams to make sure you are ready for Pennsylvania’s opening day

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Several years ago, a buddy and I drove to a small trout stream, where a relatively secluded honey hole always attracted a good number of stocked trout. We were not sure who put forth the effort to release fish so far upstream each year, but we were grateful. After parking and anxiously gathering our gear, we hiked the trail through the woods, to the location where we planned to spend the first few hours.