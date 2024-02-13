Minnesota’s Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Find fish in low-pressure locations

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

This time of year, I like to look for the inconspicuous areas that may have not been fished. And this year, due to poor ice conditions, there are plenty of places that haven’t been fished to the extent that they usually are during the ice-fishing season.