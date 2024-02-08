Virtual fishing tournament encourages Iowa walleye anglers to report their catches for a chance at big prizes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is partnering for a third year with MyCatch by Angler’s Atlas to conduct a statewide walleye fishing challenge that runs March 30 through June 30. This year’s walleye challenge has been expanded to other states across the Midwest and into Canada as part of a larger fisheries research project funded by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies. The Midwest Walleye Challenge uses the MyCatch mobile app to record the length of a fish. Participating anglers take a picture of the fish on a measuring device using the app.