Minnesota DNR’s rulemaking is under way for Canada border waters boundaries

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR has started its rule-making process on four different topics. They center around Minnesota-Canada border waters, aquatic management areas, fishing contests, and designated waters. The border waters issue focuses on the Minnesota and Canada region and some tributaries. Shannon Fisher, DNR fisheries population monitoring and regulations manager, said many of these border water tributaries weren’t defined or were defined poorly and needed review.