New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

PLEASE CHECK DEC’S WEBSITE OR HUNTING, TRAPPING AND FISHING PUBLICATIONS FOR A DETAILED LIST OF HUNTING AND FISHING SEASONS.

FEB. 15: Bobcat hunting and trapping seasons end in northern and southeastern N.Y.

FEB. 29: Seasons for ruffed grouse, squirrel pheasant and varying hare (parts of N.Y.), and rabbit (Southern Zone, Long Island) close.

BANQUETS/EVENTS

MARCH 9: Whitetails Unlimited Central New York Deer Camp, Turning Stone Resort & Casino, Verona, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

MARCH 15-16: Ducks Unlimited NYS Convention, Latham, N.Y. Info: https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com.

MARCH 22: Chemung Valley Ridge Runners NWTF Hunting Heritage Banquet, Clarion Inn, Elmira N.Y. Info: 607-738-2050.

APRIL 6: Whitetails Unlimited Western New York Deer Camp, Classics 5 Banquet & Conference Center, Amherst, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

APRIL 27: NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame Induction Banquet, Theodore’s Restaurant, Canastota, N.Y. Info: https://nysohof.org.

MAY 3: Whitetails Unlimited Salmon River Chapter Banquet, Tailwater Lodge, Altmar, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

JUNE 1: Caledonia Trout Festival, Big Springs Museum and Historical Society, Caledonia N.Y. Info: 585-538-9880.

SHOOTS

Pinewood Archers: 3D Archery Shoots, Feb. 18. Long Island Shooting Range, Ridge, N.Y. Info: 631-687-0232.

Stony Clove Rod & Gun Club: Muzzleloading Meat Shoot, Feb. 25 & March 24, Stony Clove Rod & Gun Club, Lanesville, N.Y. Info: 845-688-5560.

Whitney Point Sportsmen’s Association: Trap Shoot, Thursday evenings 6 p.m. Info: 607-692-4843.

Williamson Conservation & Sporting Club (Wayne County): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, shells for 12 and 20 gauge and 50 clay targets provided. Info: 585-721-4890, 585-266-6173.

SHOWS

FEB 15-18: Greater Niagara Fishing Expo, Convention Center, Niagara Falls, N.Y. Info: https://niagarafishingexpo.com.

FEB. 17: Elbridge Rod & Gun Club, Sportsman’s Swap Meet, Jordan, N.Y. Info: 315-857-4663.

FEB 17, MARCH 16, APRIL 13: Genesee Valley Trappers Association Honeoye, N.Y. Info: 585-233-5432.

FEB. 22-24: New York Farm Show, NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: https://www.newyorkfarmshow.com/en/home.

FEB. 23-24: Adirondack Outdoorsman Show,-Johnstown Moose Lodge, Johnstown, N.Y. Info: www.ADKShow.com.

MARCH 2: Independent Furharvesters of CNY Fur Auction. Pompey Rod and Gun Club, Fabius, N.Y. Info: 315-427-7136.

MARCH 2, SEPT. 28, DEC. 2: Long Island Historical Arms Gun Show Society, Freeport Recreation Center, Riverhead, N.Y. Info: 631-722-3248

MARCH 2-3: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, The Knights Event Center, 2735 Union Road, Cheektowaga, N.Y. Info: call Bruce 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

MARCH. 3: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Gun & Knife Show, Oneonta Elks Lodge, 84 Chestnut St., Oneonta, N.Y. Info: contact Sandy Ackerman, 607-748-1010 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MARCH 8-10: WNY Sport and Travel Expo, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg N.Y. Info: https://eriepromotions.com/wny-sport-show.

MARCH 9: Cattaraugus County Trappers Association Raw Fur Auction, Hinsdale Firehall, Hinsdale, N.Y. Info: 716-474-7251.

MARCH 9: Eastern Lake Ontario Salmon and Trout Association Show, Brewerton Fire Department, Brewerton, N.Y. Info: 315-515-8278.

MARCH 16: CNY Sportsman Show, New Location – Verona Fire Dept., Verona, N.Y. Info: 315-363-1669.

MARCH 24: Finger Lakes Trollers Assoc. Fishing Tackle and Outdoor Show, Clute Park Community Center, Watkins Glenn, N.Y. Info: 607-857-0187.

MARCH 30: Sportsman’s Flea Market, Dunhams Bay FIsh & Game Club, Queensbury, N.Y. Info: wcccfleamarket@gmail.com.

APRIL 13-14: Little Valley Vol. Fire Dept. Spring Sportsmen Show, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, Little Valley, N.Y. Info: 716-609-0500.

APRIL 20-21: NYS Sportsmen’s Association Syracuse Gun Show, NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: marc@nyssassociation.com.

APRIL 21: North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc. Gun Show, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

TOURNAMENTS

FEB 17: Great Sacandaga Lake Fisheries Federation Annual Ice Fishing Contest. Info: https://gslff.com/fishing-contests.

MARCH 2-3: Schroon Lake Fish & Game Club Ice Fishing Derby, Schroon Lake, N.Y. Info: www.facebook.com/groups/slfishandgameclubgroup./

MEETINGS

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmens Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/, or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 845-406-8916.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518-355-0657.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Cornell Cooperative Extension in Warrensburg. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.