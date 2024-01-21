Joe Fellegy: Endless ice chatter, and memory-triggering obits

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

So far this winter, I’ve listened to anglers who fish a lot, or infrequently, and often the topic most mentioned is that of ice conditions on a certain nearby lake or stream, or on multiple bodies of water. Ditto for those who never fish!