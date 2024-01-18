Take advantage of the fishing when the ice is nice in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Most hunting seasons are winding down but that doesn’t mean that many outdoors people will be sitting home. Cold weather provides many New York sportsmen with some of the very best opportunities to get outdoors. I’m not talking about snowmobiling or skiing, even though those activities are extremely popular here in New York. To my mind, ice fishing gets top billing.