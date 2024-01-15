If safe ice comes, Hills Creek Lake good place to fish in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I have to start with the truth regarding ice fishing last year at Hills Creek Lake. It just wasn’t the greatest of seasons – for two reasons.First, because it was the start of an El Nino phase, 2022-23 wasn’t the best, or longest, of ice seasons. That wasn’t the fault of the lake; thumbs down went to the whims of Mother Nature.