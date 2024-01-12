Illinois anglers lose a good friend in Ken Abraham

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The year 2023 came to an end and it left some bad news for northern Illinois fishermen. I was stunned to learn that my friend, Ken Abraham, passed away. I’m not trying to claim Ken as an exclusive friend, because he was truly a friend to everyone. You would be hard-pressed to find anyone who would say a bad word about Kenny.