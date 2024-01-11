New archery, shooting sports building approved at Iowa State Fairgrounds

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A permanent building to house archery and shooting sports activities at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines was approved Wednesday during the regular meeting of the Iowa Natural Resources Commission, but not before issues of timing and cost were debated by commission members. The cost for the project substantially exceeded the DNR's $610,000 estimate for the work.