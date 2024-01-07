Best for bluegills? Try these six waters if you’re looking in eastern Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When it comes to ice fishing, defining “best” is a tricky grade. And it gets trickier when it comes to the ubiquitous bluegill. Are we talking about size of individual bluegills? Are we talking about sheer numbers? Or, are we talking about ease of access and available acreage where bluegills can be caught? How about a combination of all those factors?