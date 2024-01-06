New commercial baitfish harvest rules approved in Wisconsin

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) approved new rules that will apply to commercial harvesters of baitfish in 2024. The rules, adopted at the board’s Dec. 13 meeting, apply to minnows, and other wild bait, harvested from Wisconsin waters in order to maintain populations of these forage fish for native game fish.