Wisconsin Mixed Bag: 2024 public lands atlas now available

The DNR’s 2024 Public Access Lands Atlas is now available from the University of Wisconsin Bookstore for $104.95. The atlas is updated every two years and contains 441 maps covering all public lands, roads, and waterways.