Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources presents ’23 outstanding SWCD staffer award to Skip Langer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Executive Director John Jaschke gave the 2023 Outstanding Soil and Water Conservation District Employee award to Olmsted SWCD District Manager Skip Langer during the annual Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts convention in Bloomington.