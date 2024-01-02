Pittsburgh City Council gets involved in animal welfare issues

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

City residents may soon have to give up foie gras, but they can relax about buying fur coats and taking horse-drawn carriage rides since only one of three animal welfare bills made it to a vote in City Council late last year. Councilman Bruce Kraus effectively killed two of the measures he proposed when he motioned to hold them for four weeks in a mid-December session.