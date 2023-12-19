Sport fishery thriving on Michigan’s Stony Creek Impoundment

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Since there are no other lakes with public access in Macomb County, Stony Creek Lake sees more than its fair share of fishing pressure. But it still provides a decent fishery, although the size of the bass, pike, and panfish has dropped off a bit in recent years.