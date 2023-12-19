Smokey Bear marks 80 years in 2024

Washington, D.C. — Eighty years is a tremendous milestone – for anyone. To make it to 80 means you have overcome life’s greatest challenges and you truly become the elder, the sage, the one who knows a thing or two and deserves respect.

Being the spokes-bear, if you will, of the longest-running and most successful advertising campaign in American history, Smokey Bear would agree. And so does the U.S. Forest Service. Smokey’s actual 80th birthday is August 9; however, starting in January, the USFS which has managed the image of Smokey Bear since the 1940s, will launch a yearlong celebration. The kickoff will start with Smokey sharing his iconic phrase of “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires” in the Tournament of Roses Parade on Jan. 1. The University of Michigan Wolverines will play in the Rose Bowl later that day.

Across the country all sorts of activities are being planned from guest appearances at local events, a Facebook livestream from the California State Fair in July with PBS travel host Darley Newman, and a social media campaign where the USFS is asking folks to sing Happy Birthday to Smokey with the hashtag #SingForSmokey.

Some of the #SingForSmokey videos will be streamed across social media platforms next August. The fun continues through 2024 with the Smokey Bear balloon appearing the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the lighting of the U.S. Capital Christmas Tree.

To keep up on national events surrounding Smokey’s 80th, follow USFS social media sites as well as the Ad Council’s Smokey Bear website www.smokeybear.com.

(Story by Robert Hudson/U.S. Forest Service)