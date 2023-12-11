Nature Smart: The art of burying nuts

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A local TV news station recently asked me during an interview how squirrels find their buried nuts. This is an example of a super-cool thing in nature that most people don’t understand. So, let’s look at what I consider amazing squirrels and their ability to bury and find nuts later.