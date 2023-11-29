Gear & Gadgets: Items to get you ready for ice fishing

Ice Runner Fish Houses has introduced a new carrying rack system for this ice fishing season. They designed the Versa Rack system in order to make your ice fishing experience more enjoyable and more versatile. You can pretty much get everything you need for a day on the ice on your ATV without pulling an additional sled.

The Versa Auger Carrier makes hauling your ice auger a breeze. Two vertical supports accept any round auger bit and the locking clamp keeps it in place until you need it. The power head support can be adjusted and provides support for heavy gas auger heads as well.

The Versa Bucket Holder is the perfect accessory for ice fishing and works great for hunting and general utility work, too.

Dual bucket loops hold two five-gallon buckets and are secured with an attached bungee cord. It can be paired with the auger carrier for the perfect carrying combination.

Visit www.icerunnerhouses.com for more information and videos.

THE NEW FLASH DANCER FROM SNYDERS LURES

If you’re looking for that one special lure for your upcoming ice fishing season, look no further! The Flash Dancer is the latest Snyders Lure in a long line of proven fish-catching spoons and lures. It’s made with the best components in the US and assembled with pride in Minnesota.

The Flash Dancer features a single hook, two custom blades for sound and vibration and comes in six Wonder Bread colors.

The Flash Dancer is an 1/8-ounce narrow spoon with a slight bend for added action and two dangling custom blades for added attraction. The #4 hook is the perfect size for adding your favorite bait.

You can find the new Flash Dancer and the complete line of Snyders incredible, fish-producing jigs and spoons at a participating dealer near you or shop online at www.snyderslures.com

FL-18 GENZ PACK FROM VEXILAR The Vexilar FL-18 with 12 Degree Ice-Ducer, comes completely assembled on the same blue box that Dave Genz invented over 30 years ago and remains a staple throughout the ice fishing belt today. The “Blue Box” is well built, simply indestructible, so it will last for years of hard use. Genz redesigned the battery storage compartment and added a universal transducer holder system, now called the Genz Pack. It can also be tricked out with the full line of Vexilar accessories.

The FL-18 offers a patented split screen flasher display, which allows you to zoomin on the bottom six feet while watching the entire water column at the same time in real time. It provides target identification of less than a half inch, a shallow water mode for fishing waters under 15 feet, five depth scales down to 200 feet, and built-in 10 step interference rejection technology.

Simple, yet durable, the Genz Pack holds a powerful 12-volt, 9-amp hour battery and combines the worlds most advanced flasher/fish finder; the FL-18; with the super durable Blue Box. Dave Genz designed this system, so you know it must be good. Visit www.vexilar.com for more information.

SPOOLER ELITE REEL FOR HARDWATER ANGLING

The Clam Spooler Elite Reel has been very popular with ice anglers for many years. When using a spooler reel, the line has far less coiling effect which can help anglers feel extremely light bites and lessen lure spin for shy & finicky fish.

New for this ice season, the Clam Ice Spooler Elite Reel features a shallower spool, so anglers use less line spooling their reel, its improved 2.3:1 gear ratio, and is now available in three colors. With the Ice Spooler Elite Reel, anglers strip the line off by hand, ready to set the hook on their nex catch.

Clam Outdoors began as a manufacturer of quality ice fishing equipment over 30 years ago. The leader in the ice-fishing industry offers a full line of hardwater fishing supplies, including the Fish Trap® (flip over shelters), Clam™ pop-up hub-style shelters, IceArmor™ by Clam (outerwear: bibs, parkas, head & hand) and Clam Ice Fishing clothing (base layer, socks, boots).

To view and learn more, please visit www.clamoutdoors.com

STRIKEMASTER LITHIUM 40V POWER STATION FOR ON-THE-ICE POWER

The new StrikeMaster Lithium 40V Power Station provides hardwater anglers all of the on-the-ice power and features to stay plugged in.

This portable package is designed to keep everything today’s ice anglers need powered – fish finders, cell phones, laptops, tablets, POV digital cameras, portable or hub style shelter lighting, and much more.

Utilizing the same Lithium 40v battery as StrikeMaster’s Lithium 40v augers, the Power Station offers multiple features to keep all of your favorite electronics charged up and ready for action, including LED charging status indicator, a universal bluetooth speaker, multiple USB ports,LED-area light with both white and UV options, universal positive and negative terminals (output) 12v at 10A max, 110v charging cord, and more.

The Strike-Master Power Station is built tough for hours on the ice. It features an extra-wide handle that allows anglers to easily move it with thick gloves on.

StrikeMaster is committed to continuous innovation. As a member of the Rapala family of quality fishing brands, Strike-Master’s tradition of redefining augers and drill units, ice fishing accessories and ice fishing apparel is second to none.

Learn more at www.Rapala.com/strikemaster-augers.