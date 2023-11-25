New York landowners sought for grassland preservation to help state birds

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Several grassland-dwelling songbirds in New York state face a threat to their survival as the habitat they rely on has been in decline. State wildlife managers have worked to improve that habitat on state land, but say the vast majority of grasslands in the state are on private property. The Department of Environmental Conservation and other state and federal agencies collaborated to launch a program in 2008 designed to encourage landowners in specific target areas to convert more of their properties to grasslands, and now program managers are pushing for more participation.