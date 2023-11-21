MSU researcher Christensen new pick for national CWD committee

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

East Lansing, Mich. — Sonja Christensen, an assistant professor in the Michigan State University Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, has been named to a 12-person committee examining chronic wasting disease (CWD) by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.