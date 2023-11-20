Monday, November 20th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Monday, November 20th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Best management practices for winterizing boat batteries

A properly stored battery, charged to capacity on a monthly basis, will almost always be as good in the spring as it was in the fall. (Photo by Mike Schoonveld)
There are dozens of opinions about how a boat battery should be treated in the offseason. Some say just top off the charge and pull the tarp on Ol’ Wavewacker. “A fully charged battery is freeze-proof to about 90 below zero,” they say. “Even the U.P. doesn’t get that cold.” Some people say, “Just hook a trickle charger to it and come back in the spring.” I’m sure it works for some, but certainly not for everyone.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?