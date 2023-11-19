Longtime Minnesota fishing guide Tom Neustrom details how to fish during the fall transition

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Tom Neustrom has been a fishing guide in Minnesota for 35 years, typically fishing in the north-central or northeastern areas of Minnesota. As lake water cools in fall, open-water fishing nears its end. Here, Neustrom provides tips for open-water anglers as the transition from open-water fishing to ice fishing is under way.