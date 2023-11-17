Want to get into ice fishing? Here are some options for getting started

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For those wanting to get into ice fishing, and we’re certainly getting closer and closer to the early ice season, the question is how much is this going to cost? Well, that depends on what level of entry you are looking for. You can get enough equipment (mostly used) to get going for a few hundred dollars, mix some new with some old, or you can go all out and spend $40,000 to $50,000 for all of the bells and whistles. Even that price tag is a lot less than a new 20’ walleye rig costing $60,000 to over $100,000.