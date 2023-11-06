Research aims to understand and stabilize the threatened Blanding’s turtle in Iowa

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Life as a turtle isn’t always easy, especially for Iowa’s threatened Blanding’s turtle. Many populations have been declining for decades across their range due to habitat loss and fragmentation. Native to the northern two-thirds of Iowa, land conversion and loss of wetland habitats are hurdles that this species has struggled to overcome.