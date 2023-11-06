Bill Schroeder, former Packers receiver, still lives in Green Bay and fishes there

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

About 25 years ago a little kid came up to my Wisconsin Outdoor News booth at a sports shows and asked for an autograph. I looked around thinking a “buddy” had paid the boy a candy bar to give me the business. But it turned out he was sincere, just a kid who loved the paper and actually read my stuff. I nearly fainted.