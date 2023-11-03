Friday, November 3rd, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, November 3rd, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Lackawaxen River access has opened in Pennsylvania’s Wayne County

From left are Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer; Lindsey Kurnuth, superintendent with the National Park Service; and state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn at the Oct. 27 opening of the White Mills access on the Lackawaxen River in Wayne County. (Photo courtesy Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission)
Access for anglers on the Lackawaxen River in Wayne County, Pa., keeps improving with the recent opening of a new park in Texas Township.  On Oct. 27, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission and several other state and local groups opened the White Mills River Access Park, which features a concrete boat launch, parking lot with ADA parking spaces and walkway, and restroom. The facility provides the first handicap-accessible public access to the Lackawaxen River in Wayne County.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?