Lackawaxen River access has opened in Pennsylvania’s Wayne County

Access for anglers on the Lackawaxen River in Wayne County, Pa., keeps improving with the recent opening of a new park in Texas Township. On Oct. 27, the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission and several other state and local groups opened the White Mills River Access Park, which features a concrete boat launch, parking lot with ADA parking spaces and walkway, and restroom. The facility provides the first handicap-accessible public access to the Lackawaxen River in Wayne County.