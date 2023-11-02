Facebook group tracks moose still roaming in southern, central Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

That moose is still cruising farm country, and monitoring the young bull’s location has been so popular that he has his own Facebook page titled, “Central MN Moose on the Loose.” The moose, which hasn’t been officially named but people call it “Bullwinkle or Rut the moose,” started being tracked in southern Minnesota near the Iowa border. Since then, he’s traveled north with the latest reports being in Spicer, Minn., on Nov. 1.