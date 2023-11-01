Longtime Illinois DNR park manager named superintendent at Roaring River in Missouri

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A University of Illinois graduate who spent more than 24 years with DNR – including time as site superintendent at Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area – has been named superintendent of Roaring River State Park in Missouri. Melinda Kitchens began her duties at Roaring River, which is located in Cassville, on Oct. 7.