New York students gain real-world experience with environmental science on Oneida Lake

New York Sea Grant interns Krystal Dixon (l), who is attending Cornell University, and Micah Ford (r) of SUNY Geneseo, spent the past summer doing field work on Oneida Lake through the Cornell Biological Field Station. (Photos by Stacy Furgal and Jim Watkins)
Two New York undergraduate students have completed summer internships with New York Sea Grant, performing field work through the Cornell Biological Field Station on Oneida Lake. Micah Ford, of Arkport, and Krystal Dixon, of New Hampton, gained real-world experience with environmental science at the field station. New York Sea Grant is a cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York. NYSG has been bringing science to the shores of New York state since 1971 and is one of 34 university-based programs under the NOAA National Sea Grant College Program.
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

