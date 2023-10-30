New York students gain real-world experience with environmental science on Oneida Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Two New York undergraduate students have completed summer internships with New York Sea Grant, performing field work through the Cornell Biological Field Station on Oneida Lake. Micah Ford, of Arkport, and Krystal Dixon, of New Hampton, gained real-world experience with environmental science at the field station. New York Sea Grant is a cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York. NYSG has been bringing science to the shores of New York state since 1971 and is one of 34 university-based programs under the NOAA National Sea Grant College Program.