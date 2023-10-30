Nature Smart: Nature’s spectacular Northern lights

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On my recent trip to the sub-Arctic to photograph/film polar bears and beluga whales, we snapped some images of one of nature’s most spectacular and inspiring shows: the aurora borealis or Northern lights. Each day after an adventure of traveling across the tundra in search of polar bears, we would head back at sunset to grab some food, then get a 90-minute break before heading out in the dark to shoot photos of the Northern lights.