Long Island man indicted in case involving illegal butterfly selling

Birdwing butterflies are among the rarest and largest to grace the planet, their 10-inch (25.4-centimeter) wingspans flapping through the rainforests of Southeast Asia and Australia. Their sheer size can make them hard to miss. But the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn says Charles Limmer made tens of thousands of dollars over the past year by illegally trafficking flying insects, including endangered birdwings – whose numbers have fallen because of diminishing habitat and illegal poaching.