Backyard and Beyond: Autumn scenes

A great horned owl landed in a tree near Deb Ranney, allowing her to take this excellent photo of a raptor and its prey, in this case an unlucky muskrat. It “seemed strange to see the owl out hunting around noon on a summer’s day,” she wrote. But maybe the owl’s behavior isn’t so hard to understand, if it had several fledglings somewhere nearby, noisily demanding a meal.