Outdoor News Contributing Editor Dan Small part of Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame’s 2024 class

Radio show host, former TV show host, writer, and Wisconsin Outdoor News Contributing Editor Dan Small has been selected for induction into the 2024 class of the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in Hayward, Wis. Small is one of six nationally known anglers who will move into the Fresh Water Fishing Hall of Fame in 2024. The five other inductees are Albert Gagliarducci of Massachusetts, Tim Huffman of Arkansas, Jerry Martin of Illinois, Bill Murphy of California and Roger Stegall of Mississippi.