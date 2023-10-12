Two Georgia children recovering after separate attacks by bobcat

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Two Georgia children are recovering from injuries after separate attacks by what officials called an "aggressive bobcat." The attacks happened last Friday near Winterville, a mostly rural community just east of Athens, according to Oglethorpe County Fire & Rescue. Mae Scoggins tells local news outlets that her 3-year-old niece, Crystal Yamasato, was playing outside around 6:30 p.m. on Friday when the bobcat ran up.