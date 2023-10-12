Iowa’s statewide fishing report for Oct. 12, 2023

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Water clarity is about 10 inches. Water levels are 14 inches below the crest of the spillway. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing over the rock piles and from boat in 2-6 feet of water. Anglers have also had success in the fish house in Town Bay. Bluegill – Fair: Pick up 7- to 8-inch bluegill near rock piles and isolated timber near shore. Try floating a bobber with live bait or a jig tipped with a minnow or plastic. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait near shallow rock piles and outcroppings. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are starting to pick up more fish from both shore and by boat.

Browns Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Water clarity is about 12 inches. Walleye – Fair: Anglers have picked up some walleye near the fishing jetty. Best bite is mornings or evenings.

Brushy Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie in deeper habitat. Look for suspended fish near isolated brush and rock piles in 5-15 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Look for suspended fish near isolated brush and rock piles in 5-15 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing around woody or rocky structure along shore in 3-8 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a plastic or crankbait in 6-10 feet of water and near structure along the edge of the channel. Walleye – Slow: Try a jig tipped with a minnow/plastic or crankbaits near isolated rock and brush piles in deeper water, particularly along the edge of the channel. Yellow Perch – Fair: Look for perch near isolated vegetation and shallow brush piles.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are about 2 feet below the crest of the spillway; use caution when launching boats at the ramps.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. All walleye between 19- and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; and no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dip baits fished on the bottom near shore. Most fish are 3-6 pounds. Walleye – Fair: As water temperatures drop throughout the week, look for shore fishing action to pick up as fish increase feeding activity. Yellow Bass – Fair: Most fish are 5- to 7-inches. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s in most area lakes. Shoreline fishing action should pick up as water temperatures drop throughout the week. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Clear Lake

The bathrooms at Ventura access and the grade are closed for the season. The fish cleaning station will be closed on Monday, October 16th. Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Water clarity is around 2 feet. The lake level is about 15 inches low. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17- and 22-inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22-inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Good: Use small jigs or minnows along vegetation edges or the dredge cuts. Muskellunge – Fair: Fall is an excellent time to target muskie. There is a 40-inch minimum length on muskellunge in Iowa. Walleye – Fair: Walleye angling is improving. Try a jig and minnow near vegetation. Best bite is after sunset. Yellow Bass -Fair: Use your electronics to find fish.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish or use a trolling motor to target suspended fish.

Rice Lake

Any water west of the north boat ramp is a waterfowl refuge and is closed to all activity from Sept. 1st through the final day of the duck season. Largemouth Bass– Fair: Use jigs or spinnerbaits.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Bluegill – Fair: Nice-sized bluegill are available. Drift fish or slow troll small baits across the mid-lake flats. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast jigs and spinnerbaits along vegetation. Yellow Perch – Fair: Fall is a good time to target perch. Use small jigs tipped with crawlers.

Winnebago River

Water level is 4.34 feet.

Water temperatures have dropped into the 60s on northcentral Iowa lakes. For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-50s. Black Crappie – Fair: Use minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Fair: Most fish have moved deeper; anglers can find success fishing from docks or shore. Use a small hook and piece of worm. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting will likely be needed.

Ingham Lake

Walleye – Fair: Anglers have been successful morning and evening.

Lost Island Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Black Crappie – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Try trolling with spinners over weeds. Walleyes should start to move more shallow in the evenings as water temperatures drop.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll over vegetation with minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Fair. Pumpkinseed – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Black Bullhead – Good. Walleye – Fair: Expect the walleye bite to improve this week with falling water temperatures.

Spirit Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s, but are dropping. Wader and shoreline fishing should improve this week. Water levels are 6 inches below crest. Black Bullhead – Good: Anglers have been successful when fishing the north grade. Black Crappie – Fair: Many nice-sized fish have been seen lately. Use minnows and plastics. Bluegill – Good: Try a small hook and a small piece of worm from the docks. In deeper water, use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Walleye – Fair: Leeches and minnows work well. Anglers should be able to transition to shallow water as the temperatures fall. Wader fishing should improve this week. Yellow Perch – Fair: Larger fish have been more difficult to find.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-50s. Bass topwater bite has been good. Water levels are 2 inches below crest. Wader fishing for evening walleyes should improve this week. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow. Bluegill – Good: Use pilkies with wigglers or a slip bobber setup. Pumpkinseed – Good. Walleye – Fair: Leeches and minnows work well. Yellow Perch – Fair: Sorting may be needed.

After last weeks heat wave, water temperatures have been dropping fast. Area water temperatures are in the 50s. Most area water levels are several inches below crest. Anglers have found the most success fishing off rock points and the edges of weed lines. Shoreline wader fishing should improve over the next week. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are low. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a hook loaded with a crawler, chub, or frog. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallies below dams. Use a hook tipped with a ring worm, twister tail, or nightcrawler. Walleye – Good: Try minnows on a bladed jig with enough weight to get your bait near the bottom of deeper water.

Decorah District Streams

Water levels are low on most, but fishable. Unannounced trout stream stocking continues through the end of October. Many trout streams run through public areas – hunting is in full swing. Brook Trout – Fair: The best brook trout streams are heavily vegetated, making fishing difficult. Try dabbling a fly through the narrow unvegetated runs or find deeper pools above beaver dams. Brown Trout – Good: Anglers may have to be more stealthy when approaching streams due to clear water. A variety of terrestrial insect patterns will work, especially crickets and grasshoppers. Rainbow Trout – Good: A small chunk of worm or cheese under a bobber fished through a deeper hole will turn a rainbow head. Cut the line on deeply hooked fish if returning to water.

Lake Hendricks

Fish activity is increasing as water temperatures cool. Black Crappie – Good: Find crappie in deeper water. Use a small jig tipped with a plastic tail or spinnerbait. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Good: Find catfish near woody structure. Use a chunk of worm, squished minnow, or liver near the lake bottom. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the edge of vegetation or use a jig tipped with a plastic tail or spinnerbait in the evening.

Lake Meyer

Fish are more active with cooler water temperatures. Evening bite is best. Black Crappie – Good: Use a small jig with a plastic tail or spinnerbait in deeper water. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of worm under a bobber along rocky shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Use a chunk of worm, squished minnow, or liver fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try a spinner or crankbait along the edge of vegetation in the evening.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels remain low. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find smallies in deeper holes or near rock ledges. Use a small jig or crankbait. Walleye – Good: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or spinnerbait through deeper holes or near rock ledges.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels remain low with minimal change in depth. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Find fish near drop-offs, eddies, and rock ledges with a spinner or crankbait. Walleye – Good: Use a crankbait or jig tipped tipped with enough weight to get toward the bottom in deeper holes.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are cooling. Clarity should improve with cooler temperatures. Black Crappie – Good: Use tube jigs tipped with crappie nibbles off jetties. Also try trolling around the lake to find suspended fish. Bluegill – Fair: Find gills off jetties or along rocky shoreline. Try tube jigs tipped with artificial attractants or a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Trophy-sized catfish are abundant. Use a dead chub or squished minnow fished off the lake bottom near woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing drop-offs and around brush piles and other attracting structures. Use crankbaits toward evening.

Water levels on area rivers and streams remain low. Weekend weather becoming more fall-like with temperatures in the low 50s to 30s. Rain possible through Saturday. Many hunting seasons are open. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching panfish. Black Crappie – Fair: Try a crappie minnow under a slip bobber in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Brinker Lake

Anglers are catching panfish. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a crappie minnow under a slip bobber in 6-8 feet of water over structure.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Anglers report increased catches of walleye, smallmouth bass, and crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a crappie minnow under a slip bobber in the impoundments above the low-head dams. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast jigs tipped with half a nightcrawler or crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Walleye – Good: Cast jigs tipped with half a nightcrawler or crankbaits

George Wyth Lake

Anglers are catching panfish and largemouth bass. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a crappie minnow under a slip bobber in 6-8 feet of water over structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast topwater or spinnerbaits in the morning and evening.

Lake Delhi

Anglers are catching crappie. Black Crappie – Fair: Using jigs or a crappie minnow under a slip bobber in fallen trees or brush piles along the shoreline in 6-8 feet of water.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye on the Maquoketa River. Walleye – Fair: Cast jigs tipped with half a nightcrawler or crankbaits.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

We received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Cast jigs tipped with half a nightcrawler or crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Walleye – No Report: Cast jigs tipped with half a nightcrawler or crankbaits.

South Prairie Lake

Recent DNR netting surveys reveal catches of nice crappie and bluegill size structures. Black Crappie – No Report: Drift a crappie minnow under a slip bobber to find crappie on this small lake. Bluegill – No Report: Drift a piece of nightcrawler under a slip bobber to find bluegill on this small lake.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

We received no information about fishing on this water body this week. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Cast jigs tipped with half a nightcrawler or crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Walleye – No Report: Cast jigs tipped with half a nightcrawler or crankbaits.

Interior river levels remain low. Walleye and smallmouth bass fishing should improve with the arrival of fall. Lakes in and around Black Hawk County are providing catches of panfish and largemouth bass. Trout streams remain in excellent condition; unannounced trout stockings will continue through the end of October. For more information, contact the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276.



MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 7.9 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain stable. Water temperatures is near 60 degrees. Lansing Village Creek ramp is extremely shallow. Large boat launching is not recommended. Boaters should avoid power loading; use caution and go slow when loading and unloading. Black Crappie – Slow: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in rough sloughs in about 6 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Use crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers, live bluegill, or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are actively feeding. Try a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Excellent: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Try a 3-way rig on the wing-dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level is 612.6 feet at Lynxville and is predicted to rise next week. Water temperature is 62 degrees at Lock & Dam 9 in Lynxville. Use caution at Sny Magill due to low water. There is a scour hole below the concrete ramp and a rock mound behind the scour hole. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. There are several snags at the mouth of Sny Magill creek to avoid. Black Crappie – Slow: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in running sloughs in about 6 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers and stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers, live bluegill, or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Use a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Try a 3-way rig on the wing-dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 4.5 feet at Guttenberg and is predicted to gradually fall. Use of the Guttenberg city ramps is not recommended; they are extremely shallow. Damage to boat props and trailers is possible. Water temperature is near 60 degrees. Construction of ramp extensions at the Guttenberg city ramp is expected to begin in mid-October. Expect temporary delays and closures. Black Crappie – Slow: Use artificial jigs or a crappie minnow along the fallen trees in running sloughs in about 6 feet of water. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill are in sloughs and main channel areas, but will move to backwaters as water temperatures cool. Float a garden worm under a bobber along the shoreline. Channel Catfish – Good: Try crawlers or stink bait in deeper holes off main channel structure. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Some flatheads are being caught on live bluegill or shiners. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are actively feeding. Try a weighted crawler in moderate current from shore. Use a deep dive crankbait or crayfish to catch large drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the edge of weed beds in backwater and side channel areas. Northern Pike – Good: Cast flashy spoons and crankbaits along weed edges in sloughs and backwater lakes. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast a spinner or crankbaits in current along the rocky shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Try a 3-way rig on the wing dams with a whole crawler or use crankbaits or twister tail jigs off the rocks from shore. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Perch are biting along weed edges in 8 feet of water. Reports of jumbo perch being caught with a minnow rig.

Upper Mississippi River water levels remain low; a slight rise is expected this week. Boaters should use caution to avoid backing off the end of ramps. Use caution and go slow when loading and unloading as ramps are very shallow. Water temperatures are in the upper 60s. Water clarity is good; floating weeds are making fishing more difficult. Anglers report a mixed bag of fish species in the creel this week.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level is rising to 4.8 feet at Lock and Dam 11 at Dubuque and 7.5 feet at the RR bridge. Water temperature is around 63 degrees; water clarity is good. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Black Crappie – Good: Mixed reports of crappie catch; some anglers report it as good and are finding them in the usual brush piles while other anglers report fishing as poor. Bluegill – Excellent: Anglers pitching small jigs with worms are catching gills off rock lines. Gills are moving around a bit; keep moving if they do not bite right away. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or stink bait in the current seams or above tree falls. Move often if you are not getting fish. Flathead Catfish – Fair: Use trot lines baited with live green sunfish or carp. Freshwater Drum – Good: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Use large crayfish to catch larger drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: As we move into the fall season, largemouth bass fishing will improve as they start feeding heavily on bass. Northern Pike – Fair: Fishing for pike should pick up in the cooler weather. Use gaudy white spinners. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try fishing in strong current on wing-dams; use heavy jigs or one-eyes. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has picked up; expect a good fall season. Walleyes and sauger will transition to the tailwaters as the temperatures fall. White Bass – Good: Try minnows or small spinners in tailwater areas to catch abundant white bass. They have been seen blowing up minnows in tailwater areas. Yellow Perch – Fair: An occasional yellow perch has been reported; surveys show that their populations are very strong in the river.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at Lock and Dam 13 at Bellevue is low and rising to near 4.4 feet. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is around 65 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps; it is very easy to back off the Bellevue City Boat Ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Mixed reports of crappie catch; some anglers report it as good and are finding them in the usual brush piles while other anglers report fishing as poor. Bluegill – Good: Anglers pitching small jigs with worms are catching gills off rock lines. Gills are moving around a bit; keep moving if they do not bite right away. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stick bait or worms along rock piles. In the lower parts of the pool, concentrate in the stump fields or along the weed lines. Bigger cats may bite on cut bait; move often if fish are not biting. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Try fishing in moderate current areas. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Try plastics along vegetation lines. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike fishing should pick up this fall. Use gaudy white spinners. Rainbow Trout – No Report: The nuisance aquatic vegetation is starting to die back; the kids’ trout fishing pond will be restocked later this month when vegetation clears. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try fishing the tips of wing dams in stronger currents. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has picked up; expect a good fall season. Walleyes and sauger will transition to the tailwaters as the temperatures fall. White Bass – Good: White bass are biting in the tailwater areas and can be seen feeding on minnows. Yellow Perch – Good: Healthy 9-inch yellow perch were reported along vegetation lines and brush piles in lower pool 12.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at Fulton is rising to near 4.7 feet, 9.4 feet at Camanche, and 4.6 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is around 65 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Black Crappie – Fair: Mixed reports of crappie catch; some anglers report it as good and are finding them in the usual brush piles while other anglers report fishing as poor. Bluegill – Good: Anglers pitching small jigs with worms are catching gills off rock lines. Gills are moving around a bit; keep moving if they do not bite right away. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish can still be caught; many anglers are moving away from fishing for them. Look for current areas below 8 feet; use cut shad. Anglers are reporting some catfish being caught when they are bluegill fishing with bobbers and worms. Freshwater Drum – Good: A simple egg sinker with a worm rig works best to catch abundant drum. Need areas with moderate current flow; many areas around boat ramps can be good places to target drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try soft plastics along vegetation lines and brush piles. Northern Pike – Fair: Bite for pike should pick up this fall. Use gaudy white spinnerbaits Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast inline spinners or crankbaits just off rock points to catch smallmouth feeding in the rocks. Lots of small fish; use light tackle. Walleye – Fair: Walleye bite has picked up; expect a good fall season. Walleyes and sauger will transition to the tailwaters as the temperatures fall. White Bass – Good: Try small spinners or jigs in the tailwater to catch abundant white bass and occasional hybrid white bass. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some yellow perch are being caught with red worms along exposed vegetation lines; lots of small fish with an occasional keeper.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level at Rock Island is steady at 4.5 feet. Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 65 degrees. Use caution to avoid backing off the ramps in this very low water. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats on ramps. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stink bait around log jams or rock lines in water less than 8 feet deep. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use an egg sinker and worm rig to catch abundant drum. Keep your fish on ice after catching; they make excellent table fare. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try throwing spinners along the rock lines in Pool 15. Lots of rock is available; need somewhat strong current to hold smallmouth bass. White Bass – Good: Use small spinners in the tailwater areas to catch feeding white bass and hybrids.

The River bumped up again this week, but is still low. When boating, use caution to avoid backing trailers off the back of ramps. Use the minimum amount of water to float boats off trailer. Water temperatures are around 65 degrees. Good fishing continues throughout the district; it’s a perfect time to get on the water. If you have angling questions, please call Bellevue Fisheries Management at 563-880-8781.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 4.32 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is forecast to reach 5.1 feet by the middle of next week. Sauger – Slow: Reports of a few saugers being caught in Sylvan Slough; fishing has been slow. Try vertical jigging with minnows. Walleye – No report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. With low water, look for fish towards the ends of wing-dams where there is more flow. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with crawlers. White Bass – Fair: Try jigs and twister tails or in-line spinners. Cast around areas with current or up by the Arsenal and Power dams. White Crappie – Good: Use minnows under a bobber around brush at Sunset Marina.

Mississippi River Pool 17

River stage is 6.32 feet at Muscatine and has been rising with the recent heavy rains. We have not received any information on tailwater fishing for this pool. Sauger – No Report: The bite should pick up as water temperatures drop. Walleye – No report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. With the low water levels, look for fish towards the tips of the wing-dams where there is more flow. Try crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters and side channels. Use minnows under a bobber around brush piles.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 3.29 feet at Lock and Dam 17 in New Boston and has been rising slightly. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Sauger – No Report: The bite should pick up as water temperatures fall. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. With the shallow water, try fishing towards the tips of the wing-dams where there is more flow. Use crankbaits or three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters and side channels. Use minnows under a bobber around brush piles and snags in Huron Chute/Huron Island.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage at Lock and Dam 18 above Burlington is 1.13 feet and has been fallen slightly the past few days. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Sauger – No Report: As water temperatures fall, the bite should pick up. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing-dams. Try crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with nightcrawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters and side channels. Use minnows under a bobber around brush piles.

Tailwater stages are forecast to rise some with the recent heavy rains. Main channel water clarity has been fair. Water temperature is around 62 degrees. We have not received much for tailwater fishing reports for walleye and saugers. Some crappies are starting to be caught in the backwaters. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19, contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappie are in closer to shore in 3-4 feet of water; many others remain further out in the flooded timber in 6-8 feet of water Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have moved in a little shallower to the habitat in 3-4 feet of water. Use bobber and worm or small jigs tipped with a waxworm. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are starting to move in a little shallower. Most are still out in the timber in deeper water; maybe after the storm fronts move through later this week they will come in shallow.

Deep Lakes

With the cooler weather, it’s a good time to get out and fish some of these lakes. There is some Eurasian watermilfoil in the lakes around and including Lake Chester; make sure you clean your boat off before leaving the ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing the trees that have fallen into the water and around the beaver lodges. There are some really nice bluegills in these lakes. Muskellunge – Fair: Some of the bigger lakes like Chester, Patricia, Violet and Jewell are stocked with muskies. You can see them follow from a long way back in this clear water.

Lake Belva Deer

Water clarity is 35 inches. Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie fishing has been good in deeper water 8-10 feet down in the trees along the old creek channel and around the edges of the timber. The continued cooler weather might bring them in shallower after a while, but not yet. Channel Catfish – Fair: If the rain can generate some run-off, hit where that was happening. Work the rocks off the ends of the jetties and the dam with nightcrawlers and minnows. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Starting to pick up some of the bigger bass in the mornings. Work the upper end of the lake where the 6 inch rock was placed along the shoreline underwater. Bass like to work those areas for crawdads this time of year.

Lake Darling

Cold weather over the weekend dropped the water temperature to 63 degrees; the lake has turned over. Black Crappie – Fair: Most anglers continue to slow troll over the habitat in 8-10 feet of water. There was some sign that the crappies were in around the rock piles with the bluegills. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have moved onto the rock piles with about 4-5 feet of water over them. Not seeing much activity in shallower than that. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers continue to catch some nice catfish along the culvert piles along shore in 6-8 feet of water. With the colder water temperatures, switch back to live baits or chicken liver.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is in the low 60s. Lost Grove Lake has Eurasian Watermilfoil; be sure to clean all vegetation off your boat and trailer before leaving the boat ramp area. Black Crappie – Slow: Haven’t heard if crappie have come in from the deeper water yet; the colder water temperatures should get them to move in shallower. Bluegill – Good: Bluegill fishing picked up a little with them moving a little shallower. Look for them in 3-4 feet of water around the edges of the flooded brush. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing has picked up. Work the north shore along the rocks where they are feeding on crawdads and little green sunfish.

For more information on the above lakes and rivers call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 682.5 feet and forecast to begin rising. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try trolling cut bait in the channel. Reports that bluegills or green sunfish have been better than shad due to the abundance of shad in the lake. White Crappie – Good: Try bright jigs or minnows over brush or along rock bluffs. Most fish are 9- to 11-inches.

Diamond Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Best bite is mornings and evenings. Most fish are 8- to 9-inches. Channel Catfish – Good: Many 2-4 pound fish were caught this week.

Grundy County Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Nice-sized fish are being reported; use small worms.

Hannen Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: 8- to 10-inch fish are starting to be picked up with the cooling weather.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

Black Crappie – Fair: Look for suspended fish over deeper water. Minnows work best. Bluegill – Fair: Try worms under bobbers near the shoreline. Some bigger fish are out deeper. Channel Catfish – Good: Evening bite is best; use stink bait and worms. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try squarebill crankbaits and plastics.

Kent Park Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing on top of or along the weeds; most fish are 12- to 15-inches.

Lake Macbride

The 10 hp maximum is off; any size motor may be operated at 5 mph. Water temperatures are in the low 60s. Black Crappie – Good: Use minnows over brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing around the rock/wood or topwaters in the morning or evening. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits in 7-15 feet of water or cast to wind-blown rock banks. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: There is some surface activity at sunrise/sunset; look for suspended fish during the day.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The water temperature is in the low 60s. The modern bathroom and fish cleaning station has been closed for the season. Black Crappie – Fair: Try fishing minnows over brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try fishing shallower water. Lots of smaller fish with bigger fish mixed in. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs or live bait along rock in 10-20 feet of water.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try jigs/crawlers in the deeper holes with the low water. Walleye – Good: Use jigs/crawlers in the deeper holes with the low water.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Corydon Reservoir

Corydon Reservoir is closed for a park renovation. The campground and boat ramp are also closed.

Hawthorn Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use jigs and plastics along rip-rapped shorelines.

Lake Miami

Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs and minnows in the flooded timber. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the cedar tree piles and along shore. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along structure and near shore.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs around submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs in small pockets in the vegetation and along its outer edges. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or jigs along rip-rapped shorelines and around the rock jetties.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift minnows in deeper water to catch suspended crappies. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs around structure and along shore. Largemouth Bass- Good: Use crankbaits or rubber worms in the cedar tree piles.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 902.97 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Prairie Ridge boat ramp and campground are closed for the season. Bridgeview and Island View campgrounds are closed, but the boat ramps remain open. Island View dedication site boat ramp is closed due to low water, but Island View west ramp is open. . Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Slow: Try trolling small crankbaits to catch suspended crappie. Some crappies are still around docks; use jig and minnow combinations in those areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs or nightcrawlers in areas with wind-blown shorelines. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes trolling shad mimicking crankbaits. Target areas with rock piles or depth variations. There is a 15-inch minimum length limit on walleye at Lake Rathbun. All walleyes measuring less than 15-inches must be immediately released unharmed. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass)- Fair: Anglers are catching hybrid striped bass trolling or vertically jigging over rock piles.

Red Haw Lake

Park visitors are asked to avoid the campground area due to the continued storm damage cleanup. Bluegill – Fair: Target submerged habitat using small jigs. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use dead chubs around the rock jetties and along the dam. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try plastics along the rock jetties and the dam.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Its not a hot bite, but some walleye are being caught trolling shad imitating crankbaits or jigging shad imitating plastics in 12 feet of water or less in the upper half of the lake. Find humps that come up to 3 to 6 feet from the surface.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch suspended crappies slowly trolling 2 inch or smaller twister tail jigs or live minnows in 3 to 6 feet of water in the upper two thirds of the lake.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Fair: Catch crappies through October slowly trolling or drifting panfish plastics in arms off the main lake. Some of these include the South Overlook arm, Campetine Creek arm, and the Teter Creek arm.

For information on central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Black Crappie – No Report: Greenfield has a good population of 9-inch black crappie. Largemouth Bass – Good: Boat anglers are having success casting the shoreline.

Lake Anita

Water clarity is good. Water temperature is 60 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair: Slow troll open water areas to catch 9-inch black crappies. Sorting will be needed; there is a good year class of 6-inch fish. Early morning bite is best. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegill fishing was good this week in the campground arm of the lake. Use a slow presentation with small jigs to catch 8-inch fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers report catching bass around the road bed.

Orient Lake

Orient has a good fish population and should provide quality fall fishing opportunities. Black Crappie – No Report: Orient has good numbers of 9- to 10-inch fish. Bluegill – No Report: Bluegills are 8- to 9-inches and in good body condition.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water temperatures are below 60 degrees. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers report catching black crappie slow trolling around structure. Best bite is the first 2 hours of daylight. Use bright colored jigs due to the stained water clarity. Fish average 11-inches. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers are picking up bluegill around the underwater reefs. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at the main boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished near creek channels or main lake rocky points to catch black crappie up to 10.5-inches.

Three Mile Lake

Lake level is currently 8 feet below normal pool. The lake will be up to 8 feet below normal pool for the rest of 2023.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at main boat ramp. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches with jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished in shallow coves. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch yellow perch up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished in the flooded timber.

West Lake (Osceola)

Main boat ramps are closed due to low water conditions.

Water temperature is in the mid-60s in most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.