Fall pier fishing: A simple approach that produces in a big way

Fall finds a lot of Michigan sportsmen in the woods or fields, but die-hard fishermen flock to Great Lakes piers. A potpourri of species converge on the piers in the fall, and savvy anglers are there to intercept them. The species change with the season, but it’s an unending stream of opportunity until it becomes unsafe to fish. The species include Chinook, coho, steelhead, brown trout, lake trout, menominee, and whitefish. It’s also possible to tangle with the stray walleye, burbot, or yellow perch.