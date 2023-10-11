Minnesota’s Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council gives green light to new project funding

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council met Oct. 5 to pass the allocations for funding in Fiscal Year 2025 proposals. The council originally had received 55 requests totaling more than $373 million. On Aug. 29-30, council members heard presentations regarding proposals and made their allocations from the $151 million available for funding. On Oct. 5, the allocations were agreed upon and passed.