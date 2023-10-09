School of the Wild offers unique learning opportunities for Iowa’s middle school students

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Throughout the country, organizations in every state are working on ways to increase organized outdoor opportunities for youngsters. In Iowa, one that is gaining increased momentum is a program called School of the Wild. Spearheaded by the University of Iowa’s College of Education in partnership with Iowa schools, county Conservation Boards and other organizations across the state work together to bring School of the Wild to Iowa’s middle school students.