Monday, October 9th, 2023
Monday, October 9th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Subscribe to Outdoor News

Hardin County, Iowa, man fatally shot while coyote hunting

A man from Alden, Iowa, was fatally shot while coyote hunting on the night of Oct. 8, 2023. (Stock photo)

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fatal hunting incident that occurred Sunday night in northern Hardin County.

Mark Arends, 53, of Alden, was hunting coyotes with friends on private land approximately two miles north of Alden. The hunters were separated by several hundred yards when, around 8 p.m., Arends was struck by a single rifle shot. The incident remains under investigation.

Arends was transported to Hansen Family Hospital, in Iowa Falls, where he was pronounced dead. The State Medical Examiner’s office will be conducting an autopsy as part of the investigation.

Coyotes are nocturnal animals so hunting coyotes is often done at night, with hunters utilizing various night vision technology including thermal imaging scopes.

“We stress the importance of identifying your target before taking a shot, and that’s even more important when hunting at night and using thermal technology,” said Captain Matt Bruner, with the Iowa DNR’s Law Enforcement Bureau. “The same can be said about the importance of the hunting plan, especially at night, and following that plan when in the field.”

The Iowa DNR and the Hardin County Sheriff’s office responded to the incident last night and officers were on scene again early Monday morning.

What outdoor activities interest you?